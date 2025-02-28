Officer on Duty, the Malayalam crime thriller starring Kunchacko Boban as CI/SHO Harishankar, alongside Priyamani, Jagadish and Vishak Nair, has received a positive response from audiences. Now, the film is set to release in Telugu on March 7 across the Telugu states. Additionally, Kunchacko Boban confirmed via social media that a Tamil version of Officer on Duty will also be hitting screens soon. ‘Officer on Duty’ Box Office Collection: Kunchacko Boban’s Crime Thriller Rakes In Nearly INR 15 Crore in Six Days – Reports.

‘Officer on Duty’ Telugu Version Release Date

BLOCKBUSTER MALAYALAM SEAT EDGE THRILLER #OfficerOnDuty is releasing across Telugu states on March 7th💥💥💥 Andhra Pradesh & Telangana rights acquired by @E4Emovies. Telugu States Grand Release by @MythriRelease A @JxBe musical 🔥#OfficerOnDutyTelugu@KunchacksOffl… pic.twitter.com/5u3F7vTTie — Mythri Movie Distributors LLP (@MythriRelease) February 28, 2025

Update from Kunchacko Boban

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

