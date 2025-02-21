The makers of L2: Empuraan (L2E) has dropped a new still of film’s lead actor Mohanlal as Khureshi-Ab’raam. The new still showcases the superstar exuding power and swag in an all-black ensemble as he steps out of a helicopter, setting the tone for an action-packed sequel. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film serves as the follow-up to Lucifer and promises to delve deeper into the mysterious world of Khureshi-Ab’raam. L2E, one of the most awaited films of the year, is set to release in theatres on March 27. Alexx O’Nell in ‘L2: Empuraan’: Do You Recall Robert McCarthy From ‘Lucifer’, the First To Mention Khureshi Ab’raam? (Watch Video).

Mohanlal As Khureshi-Ab’raam in ‘L2E’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)