The makers of L2: Empuraan have been unveiling the characters of the much-awaited film, and the latest addition is actor Alexx O’Nell, who will be reprising his role as Robert McCarthy. For those unfamiliar, Alexx’s character in Lucifer was the first to appear onscreen and also the first to mention Mohanlal’s character, Khureshi Ab’raam. In a special video, Alexx expressed his excitement, saying, “I am super excited and grateful to be a part of L2: Empuraan.” He also teased that the film would feature ‘unexpected twists and turns’. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan is set to hit theatres on March 27. Prabhas Praises ‘L2: Empuraan’ Teaser As ‘World Class’, Extends Best Wishes to Mohanlal and Team.

Alexx O’Nell as Robert McCarthy in ‘L2: Empuraan’

