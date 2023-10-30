L2E–Empuraan is the sequel to the blockbuster Malayalam film Lucifer that had marked Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut. The actor-filmmaker, who is currently working on L2E–Empuraan, has shared update on the film’s shoot schedule. He has announced that the first schedule of the Mohanlal-starrer has been wrapped up. Prithviraj shared a picture of himself on Insta from the sets and captioned it as ‘End of schedule 1 #L2E #Empuraan’. L2E – Empuraan: Shooting of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam Film Begins! Lalettan Shares Pics From Puja Ceremony.

