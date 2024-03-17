Filmmaker Tharun Moorthy has directed two films, Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka. The director is now set to helm his third project, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. The project, tentatively titled as L360, is produced by M Renjith. The shooting of the film is set to begin soon. Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad To Collaborate Again, Confirms Renowned Malayalam Filmmaker.

L360 Update

