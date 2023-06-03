Rajinikanth is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the South. The actor is also super busy with his line up projects, after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Jailer, he joined the sets of his daughter Aishwarya’s film Laal Salaam. The superstar is playing a cameo role in the film. He is currently shooting for his portions in Puducherry and thousands of fans gathered at the location. Lal Salaam Poster: Lyca Productions Makes Official Announcement on Rajinikanth’s Special Appearance in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Film.

Check Out The Video Here:

Check Out Another Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)