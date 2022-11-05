The makers of Lal Salaam have released the first look poster of Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial. The poster features a burning cricket helmet against the backdrop of massive explosion. The makers have also made it official that superstar Rajinikanth would be seen in a special appearance in the upcoming film that stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth Santhosh. Laal Salaam: Rajinikanth to Have a Cameo in Daughter Aishwarya’s Directorial Starring Vishnu Vishal.

Lal Salaam First Look Poster

#LalSalaam 🫡 to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one & only Superstar 🌟 @rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by @ash_rajinikanth 🎬 Starring @TheVishnuVishal & @vikranth_offl in the leads 🏏 Music by @arrahman 🎶 pic.twitter.com/aYlxiXHodZ — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) November 5, 2022

