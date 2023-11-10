Lyca Productions has officially announced that the eagerly awaited teaser of Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial venture, Lal Salaam, featuring Rajinikanth in a pivotal role, will be unveiled on Diwali day, November 12, 2023. It has been scheduled for Pongal 2024 release and is confirmed to hit theatres in January. The multi-lingual film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles, It will be available for the audiences in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth’s First Look As Moideen Bhai Garners Mixed Responses from Netizens (View Poster)

