Here’s a big time treat for all fans of Ram Charan! His blockbuster Telugu fantasy action film Magadheera, directed by SS Rajamouli, is all set to be re-released in theatres. Magadheera will hit the big screens once again on the occasion of the Mega Powerstar’s birthday, which is on March 27. Ram Charan Talks About RRR’s International Success, ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song Earning Oscar Nomination, Wifey Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s Pregnancy and More on Good Morning America (Watch Video).

#MagadheeraReRelease

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)