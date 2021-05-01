Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are coming together after 11 years for a yet-untitled film. The duo is aiming for a Summer 2022 release. They have earlier worked on Athadu and Khaleja.

MAHESH BABU - TRIVIKRAM: THE BIGGG COMBO REUNITES... After 11 years... #MaheshBabu and director #TrivikramSrinivas reunite for a new film project... Not titled yet... Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations... Shoot to begin soon... Summer 2022 release. #SSMB28 pic.twitter.com/5HWpIVu6nF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2021

