Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s film Vikram has been a huge hit. Mahesh Babu too can’t keep calm about this action thriller helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Tollywood star not just praised the performances of the lead actors but even called Vikram as ‘a new-age cult classic’. Vikram OTT Premiere: Kamal Haasan’s Film To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From July 8!

Mahesh Babu On Vikram

#Vikram... Blockbuster Cinema!! A New-Age cult classic!! @Dir_Lokesh would love to catch up with you and discuss the entire process of Vikram! Mind-bending…Sensational stuff brother 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 2, 2022

And finally about the legend @ikamalhaasan... not qualified enough to comment about the acting 😊 All I can say is.. as your biggest fan, it was one of my proudest moments!! Congrats to you Sir and your wonderful team. 👍👍👏👏👏@RKFI @Udhaystalin — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 2, 2022

