Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram is all set to have its OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8. Earlier, the action-thriller film was released in theatres on June 3. Disney+ Hotstar shared an exciting promo featuring Haasan and unveiled the OTT release date of the movie. Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Sparks With Thrills and Frills Despite a Lagging Screenplay.

