Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary on February 10. However, skipping the celebrations, the Pokiri star instead met Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, and a few other celebrities. They all flew to Andhra Pradesh on a chartered flight to discuss important matters related to the film industry with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Check Out The Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)