Chiranjeevi Konidela, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, expressed his support for actress Trisha Krishnan following derogatory remarks made by Mansoor Ali Khan. He stated that such comments were unacceptable and he will stand with every 'woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments'. FYI, Khan in a recent interview referred to the actress in a disrespectful and 'sexist' manner, which sparked widespread condemnation from the film industry and the public. Trisha Slams Leo Co-Star Mansoor Ali Khan For His 'Repulsive' Comments Against Actress; Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Comes in Support of His Film's Heroine. 

Chiranjeevi Supports Trisha:

Watch Mansoor Ali Khan's Controversial Interview:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)