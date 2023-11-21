Chiranjeevi Konidela, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, expressed his support for actress Trisha Krishnan following derogatory remarks made by Mansoor Ali Khan. He stated that such comments were unacceptable and he will stand with every 'woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments'. FYI, Khan in a recent interview referred to the actress in a disrespectful and 'sexist' manner, which sparked widespread condemnation from the film industry and the public. Trisha Slams Leo Co-Star Mansoor Ali Khan For His 'Repulsive' Comments Against Actress; Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Comes in Support of His Film's Heroine.

Chiranjeevi Supports Trisha:

My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion.… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 21, 2023

Watch Mansoor Ali Khan's Controversial Interview:

Meet Mansoor Ali Khan,Tamil Actor. Listen to his words about the actress Trisha Krishnan ji. He said "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other… pic.twitter.com/UgIic5rajv — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)