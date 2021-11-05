Mohanlal, Priyadarshan team up for Mollywood's costliest film Marakkar-Arabikadalinte Simham. The disappointing news for fans is they will not be able to watch Marakkar on the big screen as makers have opted for the OTT way to release this grand film somewhere around Christmas. Mohanlal's Marakkar will directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Reports suggest that the talks between theatre exhibitors and producers concluded with disagreement which is also the reason why five more Mohanlal projects are set to release on the streaming platform.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#Marakkar Goes For Direct OTT Release! You heard it right ! Mollywood's costliest project #Marakkar deal signed for direct amazon premiere, final trailer will be released soon through amazon prime Expecting Christmas premier Big loss for Industry,audience,theaters and Fans pic.twitter.com/nBGLeL8ERU — SS | Wear Mask 😷 (@SSTweeps) November 5, 2021

