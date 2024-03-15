The Tamil language film Mission Chapter 1, which was released in the theatres on January 12, has finally made its way to the OTT platform. The action thriller revolves around Arun Vijay and his daughter and how they get stranded in London. After a successful run in the theatres, the film is now available digitally. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arun Vijay announced the digital premiere date of his movie. Sharing a poster of his film, the actor wrote, "The wait is over! The adrenaline packed action family entertainer #MissionChapter1 is now ready to stream! Premiering on March 15th in @primevideoin." Mission Chapter 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 15. Mission Chapter 1: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date and Time - All You Need To Know About Arun Vijay and Amy Jackson's Film!.

Mission Chapter 1 Available on Prime Video From March 15:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Vijay (@arunvijayno1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)