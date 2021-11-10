Mohanlal had teamed up for the first time with Vysakh for the film Pulimurugan (2016) and it had become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. The actor – director duo has reunited once again for another intriguing project titled Monster. The Malayalam superstar unveiled the title and the first look of the film today (November 10). Mohanlal would be seen playing the character Lucky Singh. In the poster, the actor is seen dressed in a casual avatar and wrapped a turban around his head. He has worn a neckpiece that has a pendant with the initial L. Mohanlal’s character can also be seen holding a pistol in his hand and there are a few more pistols laid on the table in front of him.

Monster First Look

Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie 'Monster' directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie starts rolling today!#Monster #FirstLook @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine pic.twitter.com/MHCb9N7S6o — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)