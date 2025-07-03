LCU fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth, is one of the most awaited films of 2025. The ensemble cast of the Tamil action thriller includes Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruthi Haasan. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also makes a special cameo appearance in the Tamil film. This marks his reunion with Rajinikanth after 30 years, following Aatank Hi Aatank. On Thursday (July 3), Sun Pictures unveiled Aamir Khan's character poster in Coolie. 'Mr Perfectionist' will be seen as Dahaa in the upcoming Tamil film. Talking about the poster, Aamir Khan looks sharp in a black vest and dark goggles, smoking a pipe that adds to his rugged charm. His right arm is partially inked with tattoos, adding an edgy flair to his appearance. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "#AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie." Coolie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2025. ‘Coolie’: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film’s Hindi Version Titled ‘Coolie the Powerhouse’ (View Post).

Aamir Khan’s First Look Poster From ‘Coolie’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)