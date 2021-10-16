Dhanush and his brother Selvaraghavan have teamed up once again once again for a brand new project that has been titled as Naane Varuven. The makers have announced that the shooting of the film has started from today (October 16) and with that they have even shared poster of the film’s lead actor. Dhanush is seen wearing a cowboy’s hat, donned a white t-shirt and teamed it up with an olive green jacket and is seen holding a cigar in his mouth. The actor’s rugged avatar is sure to grab eyeballs. The film’s music will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and it is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations.

Dhanush In Naane Varuven:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)