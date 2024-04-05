Nadikar Teaser: Tovino Thomas' Is A 'Failed' Superstar in Lal Jr's Film (Watch Video)  

The movie, featuring an ensemble cast, is directed by Lal Jr. with music composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira & Neha Nair. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony & Anoop Venugopal.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 05, 2024 06:55 PM IST

Tovino Thomas is back with another intriguing character. In his upcoming film Nadikar, Thomas portrays the role of a superstar, David Padikkal. The teaser reveals David as a talented actor but later it shows that he reaches a critical juncture in his life where he's compelled to introspect and uncover his true character beyond the superficiality of stardom. Facing scrutiny from the media and industry, David comes to terms with life beyond fame and failure.  Nadikar Thilakam: Tovino Thomas Shines as a Superstar in Funky Animal Print Clothing in This New Look (View Pic).

Watch Nadikar Teaser: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

