Nadikar Teaser: Tovino Thomas' Is A 'Failed' Superstar in Lal Jr's Film (Watch Video)  

Tovino Thomas is back with another intriguing character. In his upcoming film Nadikar, Thomas portrays the role of a superstar, David Padikkal. The teaser reveals David as a talented actor but later it shows that he reaches a critical juncture in his life where he's compelled to introspect and uncover his true character beyond the superficiality of stardom. Facing scrutiny from the media and industry, David comes to terms with life beyond fame and failure. Nadikar Thilakam: Tovino Thomas Shines as a Superstar in Funky Animal Print Clothing in This New Look (View Pic).

Watch Nadikar Teaser:

