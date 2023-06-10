Tovino Thomas' new avatar for his upcoming film Nadikar Thilakam has been revealed! Sitting on a chair looking into a camera, Tovino is seen wearing red satin pants with an animal print shirt and jacket, and cool sunglasses. The plot follows Thomas' character David Padikkal and his problems in life which affect his ability to act, after having been a superstar for seven years. 2018 Director Jude Anthany Joseph Explains Why Tovino Thomas-Starrer Lands Early on SonyLIV; Says He Respects Kerala Theatres' Two-Day Strike.

View Tovino's First Look in NT:

A Star is born to Shine, Nadikar Thilakam#NadikarThilakam pic.twitter.com/89qyBR1JUc — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) June 10, 2023

