Nagarjuna has joined hands with director Praveen Sattaru for his next untitled Telugu film. While other details about the film are kept under wrap, the name of the leading lady of the film is out. Nagarjuna will be seen along with Kajal Aggarwal in the film.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

NAGARJUNA: NEW FILM ANNOUNCEMENT... #Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru team up for a new #Telugu film [not titled yet]... Costars #KajalAggarwal... Filming has begun in #Hyderabad... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. pic.twitter.com/FwTBkzv8IY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2021

