RRR director SS Rajamouli shared his review on the Telugu film Dasara in which he praised performances of the film’s lead pair and other technical aspects as well. Nani and Keerthy Suresh have reacted to the ace filmmaker’s review on their film and are on cloud nine since then. The former reacted to Rajamouli’s tweet saying, “Sirrrr…. This is our #Dasara team’s Oscar.” Dasara: SS Rajamouli Hails Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s Performances in the Telugu Film.

Nani’s Reaction

Keerthy Suresh’s Reaction

This means the world to me coming from the pride of Indian cinema!! Thank you so so much andi @ssrajamouli ☺️🤍🤍🙏🏻 https://t.co/M60WBPprlD — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 3, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Dasara Below:

