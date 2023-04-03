Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s performances in Dasara have been lauded by fans, industry members and many others. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli too showered praises on Srikanth Odela’s film and even praised the performances of the star cast. Prabhas Lauds Nani’s Film Dasara, Calls It As ‘Dhoom Dhaam Blockbuster’ (View Post).

SS Rajamouli On Dasara

Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odela manages a tender heart touching lovestory. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor's performance was note worthy. Cinematography is first class. Special mention to the… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 3, 2023

