Navya Nair has been hospitalised after she experienced physical discomfort. Reportedly, the actress suffered health issues while on promotion spree of her latest release Janaki Jaane. Also, as per multiple reports, she is suffering from food poisoning. Nair also postponed one of her events due to ill health. Shivangi Joshi Hospitalised For Kidney Infection; TV Actress Gives Health Update to Fans.

Navya Nair Hospitalised:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Nair (@navyanair143)

Nithya Das Visits Navya Nair at Hospital:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOI ETimes Malayalam (@etimesmalayalam)

