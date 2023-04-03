Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan took everyone by surprise by announcing that they welcomed twin baby boys in October last year. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see the twin boys’ clear pictures and were also waiting to know their full names. During an award ceremony held in Chennai recently, the Lady Superstar shared with everyone the names of their twin kids – Uyir Rudronil N Shivn and Ulag Deivik N Shivn. Vignesh Shivan’s New Pic With Nayanthara and Their Twins Is All About ‘Happiness’!

Nayanthara Revealing Her Baby Boys’ Names

And finally, #Nayanthara reveals her twin boys' names... 🥺❤ Uyir Rudronil N Shivan ❤ Ulag Dhaiveg N Shivan ❤ https://t.co/7g1tYhclCd pic.twitter.com/CCHFyFthUT — N'cafe... (@NayanCafe) April 2, 2023

