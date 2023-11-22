On November 22, Naga Chaitanya took to social media and announced the title of NC23, which is Thandel. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the project will feature Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Naga as well as the makers dropped the first look poster of Thandel today which sees the actor flaunting his chiseled body and biceps. He looks amazing in the rugged look. Check it out! Naga Chaitanya Unleashes ‘Beast Mode’ in Intense Workout Video - A Major Transformation for NC23? (Watch Video).

NC23 is Thandel:

