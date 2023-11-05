In a recent workout video, Naga Chaitanya unleashes a relentless training regimen, pushing his physical limits to extreme level. The video showcases him tackling challenging exercises with unwavering determination, performing intense sets of pushups and pullups. Chaitanya's rigorous dedication, complemented by his rugged appearance and full beard, reminiscent of his character Poorna in Majili, has left fans speculating that this hardcore workout may be in preparation for his upcoming film, tentatively titled NC23, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Naga Chaitanya Has His Hands Full With Multiple Projects, Actor Is in Talks With More Than Five Directors.

