On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday today (May 20), the makers of his 31st film dropped a massive surprise for fans. As they unveiled the first look of the actor's untitled movie with filmmaker Prashanth Neel. In the picture, we get to see NTR looking fierce and rough. Have a look. Jr NTR Birthday: Ram Charan Wishes His RRR Co-Star With an Emotional Note and Priceless Photo!

NTR 31 First Look:

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒐𝒊𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒅! 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐢𝐥.... 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 ..... 𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝....@tarak9999 @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/NNSw3O9zU6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2022

