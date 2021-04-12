Jr NTR and Koratala Siva reunite for a big project and the shoot is reported to commence in June. Janatha Garage Director Koratala Siva was elated to share the news on Twitter to announce his collaboration with the RRR star and shared the release date of the film which is April 29, 2022. Koratala Siva took to Twitter and wrote "Very happy to collaborate with Jr NTR garu once again. Last time repairs were local...but for a change we will cross boundaries this time."

Check Out Koratala Siva's Tweet Below:

Very happy to collaborate with @tarak9999 garu once again. Last time repairs were local...but for a change we will cross boundaries this time.#NTR30#NTRKoratalaSiva2@YuvasudhaArts @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/cN0lFMOiuf — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) April 12, 2021

