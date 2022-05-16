The makers of O2, starring Lady Superstar Nayanthara, have released the teaser of the upcoming Tamil film. The survival thriller written and directed by GS Viknesh will premiere directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, the premiere date of this film is yet to be announced. Connect: Nayanthara And Nafisa Haniya’s Looks Released From Ashwin Saravanan’s Horror Film (View Pics).

Watch The Teaser Of O2 Below:

