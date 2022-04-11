The makers of the upcoming Tamil movie Oh My Dog unveiled an interesting trailer today (April 11). The video sees a young kid (played by Arnav Vijay) who us super attached to his pet dog Simba, but things turn upside down when his family abandons the pet. Oh My Dog Teaser: Suriya’s Home Production Starring Arnav Vijay, Vijay Kumar Unveils a Magical Tale About a Kid and His Pet (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)