Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly congratulated Nitish Kumar after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time during a grand ceremony at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. A video shared by IANS captures the moment Kumar walks up to greet the Prime Minister, who holds his hands, congratulates him and guides him to his seat, reflecting the strong coordination within the NDA. The event marked a significant political moment as thousands gathered to witness the historic swearing-in. Following Nitish Kumar’s oath, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also sworn in as state ministers, further solidifying the new cabinet lineup. Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Bihar CM for 10th Time at Historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar After Oath Ceremony in Patna

Patna, Bihar: PM Narendra Modi congratulates CM Nitish Kumar after he is sworn in pic.twitter.com/PA8HrGxIEP — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2025

