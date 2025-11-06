Tension flared in Bihar’s Lakhisarai on Thursday after Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha’s convoy was allegedly attacked when he tried to enter Khoriari village. Visuals from the spot showed a mob surrounding his vehicle, hurling slippers, and shouting “murdabad” slogans. Sinha accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters of orchestrating the attack, claiming they also pelted stones and prevented his polling agent from voting at booth numbers 404 and 405. “These are the goons of RJD. They are not letting me visit the village. Look at their hooliganism,” Sinha said, alleging that the incident reflects RJD’s frustration over NDA’s growing influence. He further asserted that despite such attempts at intimidation, he remains confident of his victory. The incident has sparked sharp political reactions across Bihar as voting continues in the region. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting: From Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary to Vijay Kumar Sinha, Key Leaders to Watch Out for in First Phase.

Vijay Sinha’s Convoy Attacked in Lakhisarai

#WATCH | Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha says, "These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned… https://t.co/4uKBAq7bC0 pic.twitter.com/kY3Ti6Qzl0 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | RJD supporters surrounded Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha's car, hurled slippers, pelted stones and cow dung and chanted "Murdabad", as he visited Khoriari village in his constituency. The Deputy CM spoke… pic.twitter.com/jkKl98Hkyz — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

