Central Railway's new General Manager, Vijay Kumar, has died. The news of his death was confirmed by the Central Railway in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Our beloved General Manager, Central Railway, Shri Vijay Kumar, passed away this morning," the post read. As per the post, Vijay Kumar died today morning, November 11. Condoling his death, Central Railway said that Kumar was an efficient administrator and an inspiring leader whose contributions to Indian Railways will always be remembered amongst them. Notably, Vijay Kumar had assumed charge as Central Railway's General Manager just over a month ago. He passed away in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. According to a report in PTI, preliminary medical opinion suggests a possible cardiac arrest in sleep as the cause of death; however, the exact cause will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination. Is Koilwar Bridge in Bihar on the Verge of Collapse? East Central Railway Issues Clarification After Pictures Go Viral.

Central Railway's New General Manager Vijay Kumar Passes Away

Our beloved General Manager, Central Railway, Shri Vijay Kumar, passed away this morning. Central Railway mourns the loss of a noble soul, an efficient administrator, and an inspiring leader whose contributions to Indian Railways will always be remembered amongst us. ॐ शांति 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pRGMcVdALo — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 11, 2025

