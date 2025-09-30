Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a one-day state mourning in Delhi on Wednesday, October 1, following the death of veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who passed away on Tuesday morning, September 30, while undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Gupta expressed deep sorrow over his demise, describing it as an "immense and irreplaceable loss" for the party and the nation. She directed all government offices and institutions in Delhi to observe the mourning on October 1. Tributes from leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and party members, continue to pour in today as they condole the passing of a veteran leader. Vijay Kumar Malhotra Dies at 93: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Veteran BJP Leader, Calls Him ‘Outstanding’.

CM Rekha Gupta Announces 1-Day State Mourning in Delhi

News Alert ! Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces one-day state mourning on Wednesday following demise of veteran BJP leader VK Malhotra. pic.twitter.com/JNKdkwKDKH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2025

CM Rekha Gupta Pays Tribute To Vijay Kumar Malhotra

श्रद्धेय विजय कुमार मल्होत्रा जी के निधन से मन शोकाकुल है। उनके निवास पर जाकर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। भारतीय जनसंघ-भाजपा के प्रथम पंक्ति के योद्धा, पूर्व सांसद और विधायक के रूप में उन्होंने न केवल दिल्ली की राजनीति को दिशा दी, अपितु सच्चे जनसेवक के रूप में जनसेवा… pic.twitter.com/1vrvZ3009W — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 30, 2025

