Suriya took to Twitter and informed fans that he has finally voted for the 95th Academy Awards. This year, he happens to be the first south Indian actor to be invited to the Oscars committee. The Jai Bhim star shared a screengrab online confirming he has voted for the Oscars, and we wonder if his vote went to RRR's "Naatu Naatu". Oscars Committee: Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti Among 397 Invitees Get Invited To Become Members Of The Academy.

Suriya Votes for Oscars:

