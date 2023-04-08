The second single "Veera Raja Veera" from Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been released today and no doubt it is a soothing track. AR Rahman composed the track while Gulzar penned it. The song is picturized on Jayam Ravi, who is playing the role of Arunmozhi Varman and it also gives a glimpse into his love story with Sobhita Dhulipala. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Song Aga Naga Out! Karthi and Trisha Star in This Soulful Track From Mani Ratnam's Film (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch The Video Here:

Check The Tamil Version Of The Song Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)