Prathima Devi, one of the big names in the Kannada film industry took her last breath today. The veteran actress was 88. She was also honoured with the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 by the Karnataka government. Prathima Devi began her acting career with the 1947 film Krishnaleela. The veteran actress was popular for her roles in Jaganmohini and Rama Shama Bhama.

RIP Prathima Devi

She went onto marry D Shankar Singh, legendary Kannada Producer of Mahatma Pictures fame. A gutsy artist, and enterprising lady, she is survived by SV Rajendra Singh, Jairaj Singh & S Vijayalakshmi. She has been taken back to her & her late husband’s home in Mysuru for last rites pic.twitter.com/IViiRPWUD4 — Seema Chishti (@seemay) April 6, 2021

