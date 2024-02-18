Kerala's box office is on fire these days, what with the back-to-back successes of Premalu and Bramayugam in theatres. Girish AD's romcom Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, brings in youngsters and family audiences with its laughs and romance. Meanwhile, Rahul Sadasivan's Bramayugam is getting similar traction despite the horror theme, and Mammootty's superstar presence is definitely an advantage. What's more, the film is also getting appreciated outside Kerala, with fans calling it Malayalam Cinema's answer to Tumbbad. Some have even coined the dual success of these films as 'Premayugam', in lieu of the 'Barbenheimer' effect in Hollywood. Bramayugam Movie Review: Mammootty Terrifies With Sinister Brilliance in Rahul Sadasivan's Spellbinding Horror-Fantasy,

Check Out How Fans Coined Premayugam

'Malayalam Cinema's Answer to Barbenheimer'

'Huge Cinema Heritage'

So fuckin happy that Malayalam Cinema is back at it's prime, an entertainer & an experimental film is running riots at KBO. Can say with 100% assurance that, this can be seen from Mollywood only..!#Premayugam is indeed a Malayalam Cinema Heritage 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/53YB2fkYV0 — ALIM SHAN (@AlimShan_) February 17, 2024

'Mollywood's Barbenheimer'

'Excellent Audience Reception'

It's Premayugam ❤️‍🔥 Not Barbenheimer but the Malayalam industry is having its own box-office moment with Premalu and Bramayugam running with excellent occupancies at the back of excellent audience reception. #Premalu | #Bramayugam | #Mammootty | #Barbenheimer | #Premayugam pic.twitter.com/oVczltqwDc — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) February 17, 2024

'Nice One'

#PremaYugam nice one 😂 Give us more of this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WjkyBrP1g2 — Thana (@Pitstop387) February 18, 2024

'Anweshippin Kandethum'

Resemblances of#Premayugam to #Barbenheimer is uncanny. We even have Anweshippin Kandethum as equavalent of Mission impossible Dead Reckoning 2. Combined #Premayugam dominating Indian Boxoffice this week. pic.twitter.com/tcA7916K1a — Aaron 🌪️ (@ROALY) February 17, 2024

'Isn't This Beautiful?'

