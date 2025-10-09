After the huge success of his Tamil comedy drama Dragon, actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan is returning to the big screens with his next titled Dude. Written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the movie features Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. The two-minute thirty-eight-second trailer introduces viewers to the character of Pradeep Ranganatham, who plays a lover boy suffering from heartbreak. He later ends up falling for his best friend, played by Mamitha Baiju, making things more complicated. However, the trailer doesn't clearly hint at the plot of the film. Dude also stars R Sarathkumar, Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon and Aishwarya Sharma, among others. Sai Abhyankkar handles the music in the film. Dude is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on October 17. ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ Postponed: Vignesh Shivan’s Film Rescheduled to December 18 To Avoid Clash With Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’ (View Post).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dude’:

