Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been conferred with Karnataka Ratna posthumously and the prestigious award has been received by the late actor’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR and many others were seen in attendance for the event that was held on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha. Video of Rajinikanth’s Arrival in Bengaluru to Attend Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony Goes Viral – WATCH.

Puneeth Rajkumar Conferred Karnataka Ratna

Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony

Bengaluru | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, actors Rajinikanth and Jr NTR, and others present at the Karnataka Ratna Award ceremony State govt will confer late actor Puneeth Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna posthumously today pic.twitter.com/LRwsEeREHy — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

