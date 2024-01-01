Pushpa 2: The Rule is the upcoming film starring Allu Arjun in the titular character Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film written and directed by Sukumar is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. On New Year’s Day, the makers not just extended heartfelt greetings to fans, but even shared the message that ‘#2024RulePushpaKa’. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024. Pushpa 2- The Rule Release Date Out! Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film to Clash With Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again On August 15, 2024.

Message From Team Pushpa 2: The Rule

#2024RulePushpaKa ❤️‍🔥 Pushpa Raj is coming back this year to rule the worldwide box office 🔥🔥 May you all rule your year with ambition & determination and may you get everything you desire for 💫 Happy New Year 2024 ❤️#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG… pic.twitter.com/u6VED8LZbr — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 1, 2024

