Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film Radhe Shyam hit the big screens today. The film has been labelled as a visual treat by many. Director Maruthi too has showered praises for the film. He mentioned in his post that ‘Radha Krishna Kumar made this film like a poet’. He even praised the lead pair’s chemistry and other elements of Radhe Shyam.

Director Maruthi’s Review For Radhe Shyam

Dir @director_radhaa made this film like a poet special mention to DOP Manoj Param hamsa and Art Ravinder who enhanced the visual of the film And my darling @MusicThaman gave the right kick to each and every frame with his brilliant BGM ❤️ congratulations every 1 🤗#RadheyShyam — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) March 11, 2022

