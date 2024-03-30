Rajinikanth recently met the team behind Director Chidambaram's Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and others. Thalaiva attended a special screening held for him in Chennai. The team shared a picture on Instagram, where the actors were posing together joyfully. The official film handle expressed gratitude to the superstar with the caption 'Thank you S U P E R S T A R.' Manjummel Boys: Telugu Version of Soubin Shahir’s Survival Thriller To Arrive in Theatres on April 6!.

Manjummel Boys Meet Superstar Rajinikanth In Chennai

