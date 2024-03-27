Manjummel Boys, that debuted in theatres on February 22, has achieved a remarkable milestone in the Malayalam film industry by becoming the first film to surpass Rs 200 crore in earnings. This blockbuster, featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Chandu Salimkumar, Lal Jr and others, is now set to captivate the Telugu audiences. Yes, the Telugu version of the film will arrive in theatres on April 6. Manjummel Boys Hits Rs 200 Crore Globally! All Major Box Office Records Chidambaram's Malayalam Film Has Shattered At Ticket Window.

Manjummel Boys In Telugu

