Manjummel Boys, that debuted in theatres on February 22, has achieved a remarkable milestone in the Malayalam film industry by becoming the first film to surpass Rs 200 crore in earnings. This blockbuster, featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Chandu Salimkumar, Lal Jr and others, is now set to captivate the Telugu audiences. Yes, the Telugu version of the film will arrive in theatres on April 6. Manjummel Boys Hits Rs 200 Crore Globally! All Major Box Office Records Chidambaram's Malayalam Film Has Shattered At Ticket Window.

Manjummel Boys In Telugu

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 - #ManjummelBoys is now coming to 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐮𝐠𝐮 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 ❤️‍🔥 Grand release worldwide on April 6th. Telugu release by @MythriOfficial, @Primeshowtweets & @SukumarWritings ✨… pic.twitter.com/xDULaAgbVx — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 26, 2024

