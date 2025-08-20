The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association posted a video on their official X handle, of outfield renovation work of the renowned Chepauk Stadium ground (M. A. Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium) can be seen to be in progress. In the video posted by TNCA, the grass on the ground can be seen already pulled out, as the work on the mud is being done by various construction equipments and vehicles. Frequent work on the soil is being done at the stadium, as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) home ground "Chepauk prepares for its next chapter", as posted on the X handle. 'RCB Ke Liye Itne Saal Khela Hai, Kuch Kiya Nahi' Ambati Rayudu Takes Dig At Kevin Pietersen Over 'Joker' Remark Made After IPL 2024 Final (Watch Video).

Work in Progress at Chepauk:

