Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, released in theatres on March 29. The Telugu film not only garnered positive response from the audience, but it even turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has congratulated Siddhu and the team on the film’s ‘phenomenal success’. He shared a heartfelt post for the team on the micro-blogging platform. Check out RC’s post below: Tillu Square Movie Review: Critics Laud Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Infectious Energy and Anupama Parameswaran's Glam in This Telugu Romcom.

Ram Charan Congratulates Team Tillu Square

