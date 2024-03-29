Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran as the leads, released in theatres today (March 29). Helmed by Mallik Ram, the crime comedy narrates the story of Tillu, whose life turns upside down following a mysterious murder. The Telugu movie also features Muralidhar Goud, Prince Cecil, and Murali Sharma, among others, in key roles. Now, as per reviews out, the film has garnered positive response from critics, with many going gaga over the one-liners. Here, check out Tillu Square's review roundup below. Tillu Square Release Trailer: Siddu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran’s Telugu Rom-Com Is Full of Action, Romance and Quirky One-Liners (Watch Video).

M9.news: "Even though the film has a super-crisp runtime, one can’t stop feeling the drag towards the end. But the idea of ending the film on a well-written dialogue from Siddhu to Lilly works aptly for a wrap-up. Overall, Siddhu’s infectious energy, non-stop one-liners that constantly hit the roof, along with the quirky BGM, make it a fun watch, though Tillu-Lilly doesn’t repeat the magic of Tillu-Radhika’s."

India Today: "Siddhu Jonnalagadda, as a writer, knows what is expected of him and has packed the story with many theatrical moments. Take, for example, Anupama Parameswaran's transformation scene in the backdrop of a popular song. There are several such streaks of brilliance throughout the script. The plot thickens in the second half. Anupama Parameswaran as Lilly adds glamour to the film. She has done an excellent job." Tillu Square Trailer: Anupama Parameswaran and Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Passionate Liplock Steals the Show in Mallik Ram's Romcom (Watch Video).

Watch Tillu Square Trailer:

123Telugu: "Tillu Square is a neat sequel to DJ Tillu, with an abundant amount of entertainment. Siddhu as Tillu is the heart and soul of this madcap entertainer, and he will once again win over us with his amusing comedy timing, screen presence, and mannerisms. The story is pretty much the same as the first installment, and a few scenes will give us a Deja Vu feeling. The first half is a bit underwhelming, and a few aspects don’t look convincing."

