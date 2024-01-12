Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, graciously accept an invitation to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. The exclusive invitation was presented by RSS's Sunil Ambekar during a personal visit to their Hyderabad residence. The event is expected to draw a distinguished gathering, including celebrities, political leaders, industrialists, sports figures, and devotees. Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Receive Invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony (View Pic).

Ram Charan Shares Post On X:

#RamCharan Received the Official Invitation at his Residence for Ram Mandir 🙏🛕pran pratishtha ceremony on Jan 22nd. Jai Shri Ram 🚩@AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela pic.twitter.com/U73wamMfMD — Trends RamCharan ™ (@TweetRamCharan) January 12, 2024

